Vikings honor veterans in a memorable way on game day

MINNEAPOLIS — When a Vikings home game lands on Veteran's Day weekend, they make it a memorable one.

The game started off with Alexander Mattison surprising 18-year U.S. Army Veteran, Hector Matascastillo, with a brand new Polaris Slingshot.

"It's unbelievable, I can't believe it. It's incredible," Matascastillo said.

The St. Paul native took part in 13 deployments with the Army. As soon as he was done serving in the military, he continued to serve in a different way.

"I became a psychotherapist, a clinical social worker, now I'm finishing my Ph.D. in psychology, my dissertation," Matascastillo said.

Matascastillo mostly works with veterans, law enforcement and first responders. He was recently hired by Minneapolis Police to be their mental health consultant. It's his way of giving back to those who give so much.

"The NFL, Crisis, Crime & Justice, all these organizations, and the things I'm doing out there, are all about making sure nobody falls through the cracks," Matascastillo said.

This game against the New Orleans Saints was also a reunion for 90 Vikings Legends who came out for the Veteran's Day game. Many of those Vikings alum have personal ties to the military.

"My dad did 21 years in the Navy, my mom did 6, my sisters, both my brothers, I was the only one who did not go into service, so all due respect for those that protect us," said Robert Griffith, Vikings Safety (1994-2001).

"I come from a family where my father served in the Navy, my older brother in the Marines, and my younger brother in the Army, so it means a lot. Veterans Day means a lot to me personally," said Byron Chamberlain, Vikings Tight End (2001-2002).

During half-time, the Vikings Legends got to lead the crowd in the most memorable way possible—the SKOL chant.

"I think it's the coolest thing in the NFL," said Chamberlain.