United Heroes League celebrates veterans at Hastings ice hockey rink opening

HASTINGS, Minn. — Saturday in Hastings, United Heroes League dedicated a hockey rink to honor veterans, allowing for them and their families to have a place to participate.

It is in an area in Hastings that continues to be developed on behalf of veterans.

"It's a great opportunity for veterans to get on the ice, enjoy camaraderie. And for a lot of the veterans, it's a way for them to heal, deal with PTSD and other challenges," Shane Hudella, Executive Director of the United Heroes League, said.

So they gathered the unveil it, along with the Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, who was there to sign autographs.

The new rink is pristine and it is a tribute to those who have served.

"This complex means a whole lot. Not only to the veterans but the veterans' families," veteran Kurt Uteadel said. "This complex was built for the purpose of military families and military children."

On this day, it all made sense—the state of hockey and veterans, together to celebrate both.

"It's pretty amazing. This is the dream, right? That's coming through today," Hudella said. "As somebody that served in the army for 24 years, it's pretty special to be able to give back to the veteran community."

Organizers say they will continue to build the 50-acre piece of property with more projects like the hockey rink.