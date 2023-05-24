Watch CBS News
Vikings finalize preseason schedule with 9 p.m. opener in Seattle

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings fans who want to watch the team's preseason opener might want to have a fresh pot of coffee made.

The team announced its finalized preseason schedule Tuesday, and the first game will kick off at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The Vikings' other two preseason games will be at home: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans and a week later at noon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tickets are on sale now.

The team begins the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sept. 10.

