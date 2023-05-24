Vikings finalize preseason schedule with 9 p.m. opener in Seattle

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

A look at key games in the Vikings schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings fans who want to watch the team's preseason opener might want to have a fresh pot of coffee made.

The team announced its finalized preseason schedule Tuesday, and the first game will kick off at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 10 in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The Vikings' other two preseason games will be at home: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. against the Tennessee Titans and a week later at noon against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team begins the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon on Sept. 10.