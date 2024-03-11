Vikings fans react to reports of Kirk Cousins leaving for the Falcons

MINNEAPOLIS — News of Kirk Cousins leaving the Minnesota Vikings for a contract with the Atlanta Falcons caught some Vikings fans off guard, while others said they saw the writing on the wall.

"I feel very sad," said Vikings fan Theo Hoekstra.

Cousins's jersey may hit the sales racks soon, but fan disappointment is something that can't be discounted.

"I just wish the best of luck to him," said Vikings fan Joe Cupples.

Cousin's Agent Mike McCartney said on X Monday that Cousins will sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-year-old was the top free agent QB on the market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported that sources tell him the deal is a $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed. That means he'll make an average of $45 million per year.

Both Cousins and the Vikings expressed interest in a new deal this offseason, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

"I think he's worth every penny of it. He's a great role model, especially for young kids," Cupples said.

Most fans understood the decision but said it isn't easy to say goodbye.

"You know it's about time, time to move on, get something bigger and better," said Vikings fan Travis Varney.

Former NFL player Melvin Anderson works with aspiring athletes since founding Youth & Families Determined to Succeed.

"I think it's critical for kids to know the economics of life, let alone sports. And I think looking at a Kirk Cousins and what's going to evolve, it's just getting a better understanding of how that works if they're ever in that position," Anderson said.

Cousins is leaving the Vikings after making $185 million here — that's more than any player in team history.