Vikings designate Cam Dantzler, Ty Chandler to return from IR

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Vikings will soon get some much-needed help in the secondary.

The team announced Wednesday cornerback Cam Dantzler has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve, along with rookie running back Ty Chandler.

Dantzler hasn't played since the first half of the team's win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6. He's one of many Vikings cornerbacks dealing with injuries this season. Rookie Andrew Booth Jr. underwent season-ending knee surgery last week, and fellow rookie Akayleb Evans has suffered multiple concussions this year.

On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Dantzler should practice fully this week.

"We should have a great chance to have Cam out there with us" on Sunday," O'Connell said.

Before his injury, Dantzler was starting across from Patrick Peterson on the Vikings' defense.

Chandler broke his thumb in the team's Oct. 9 win over the Chicago Bears. He was a special teams contributor before going on injured reserve.