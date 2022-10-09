Game day updates: Bears vs. Vikings (Oct. 9, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Coming off a close-call win over the Saints, the division-leading Vikings host the rival Bears on Sunday.
Aside from a season opening stomping of the Packers, the Vikings' wins have been hard-fought and marked by some luck. Last week, a last-minute double doink by Saints kicker Wil Lutz allowed the Vikings (3-1) to leave London with a victory.
The Bears (2-2), meanwhile, have survived an anemic passing offense to scrape to .500. Quarterback Justin Fields has completed just 50.7% of his passes for 471 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Packers (3-1) are neck-and-neck with the Vikings for first place in the NFC North, but Minnesota currently holds the tiebreaker.
The game kicks off at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings, Bears announce inactives for Sunday's game
Both sides of Sunday's matchup have announced their inactive players.
For the Vikings, Andrew Booth Jr., Luiji Vilain, Chris Reed, Vederian Lowe, Jalen Nailor, Esezi Otomewo and Khyiris Tonga are inactive.
On the Bears side, Dane Cruikshank, Jaylon Johnson, Kingsley Jonathan and Jake Tonges will sit out.
NFL announces US Bank Stadium as November election site
U.S. Bank Stadium will host the Bears vs. Vikings game on Sunday, but in November, it will host voters, according to the NFL.
The league announced Saturday the Vikings' home stadium will serve as a polling place on Nov. 8.
For the full story, click here.