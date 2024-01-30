Vikings' C.J. Ham replacing 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk at Pro Bowl Games

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings can now claim a third Pro Bowler this year, thanks to the San Francisco 49ers' NFC Championship win.

Fullback C.J. Ham will replace the 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Tuesday. Juszczyk and the 49ers will play in Super Bowl LVIII the week after the Pro Bowl Games.

Ham saw career lows in both rushing and receiving yards this season, but Pro Football Focus had him as the third-best FB in the league due to his pass blocking ability.

The 30-year-old Minnesota native has spent his entire career with the Vikings.

Ham joins fellow Vikings Danielle Hunter and Andrew DePaola on the Pro Bowl roster.

The Pro Bowl Games take place Feb. 1-4.