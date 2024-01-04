1 confirmed dead in St. Paul house fire that sent mother, 6 children to hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Fire Department says one of the victims of a house fire that sent a mother and six children to the hospital has died.

Fire crews were dispatched at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. When they arrived, fire crews made entry and located seven unconscious victims inside — a mother and six children.

All seven victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Preliminary information has indicated the injuries were predominately from smoke inhalation, officials said.

Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso confirmed with WCCO on Thursday that a patient who was taken to Regions Hospital died of their injuries. He did not give any more information on the victim.

It's the first fire fatality in the city this year.

People next door say they saw the smoke and the children inside during the fire, and described them being laid out in the snow by rescuers.

Officials say the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious and appears accidental. Officials say this is the time of year when more people are using space heaters, or are smoking indoors, and as a result, there are more fires.

No injuries were reported among emergency responders.

Fire officials say another adult who resides at the house was at work when the fire occurred. They were contacted by officials.