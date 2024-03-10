Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Twin Cities on Thursday

Harris on State of the Union, war in Gaza Harris on State of the Union, concerns about Palestinians killed in Gaza 06:00

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the Twin Cities on Thursday as part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, the White House announced Sunday.

The tour focusing on reproductive rights kicked off in Wisconsin on Jan. 22 — the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade. During her visit to Waukesha, Wisconsin, Harris targeted former President Donald Trump for saying he was "proud" of helping to limit abortions.

"Proud that women across our nation are suffering?" Harris said. "Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom? Proud that doctors could be thrown in prison for caring for their patients? That young women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers?"

Harris also shared stories of women who have miscarried in toilets or developed sepsis because they were denied help by doctors concerned about violating abortion restrictions.

MORE NEWS: Dry winter fueling early and active wildfire season across Minnesota

"This is, in fact, a healthcare crisis," she said. "And there is nothing about this that is hypothetical."

The White House has repeatedly turned to Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president, to make its case on abortion.

During the State of the Union address last Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke extensively about the issue of reproductive rights and abortion.

"Those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women. But they found out. When reproductive freedom was on the ballot, we won in 2022 and 2023, and we'll win again in 2024," Mr. Biden said during the address.

This is the third time Harris will have visited Minnesota during her tenure as vice president. Last year, she visited St. Cloud to highlight investments in electric vehicles.

The White House did not specify where exactly Harris would be visiting in the Twin Cities or at what time.