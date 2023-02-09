VP Harris visiting St. Cloud Thursday to highlight investments in electric vehicles

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in St. Cloud Thursday to tout a clean energy economy.

The Office of the Vice President says Harris is visiting to "highlight how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs."

According to the White House, the vice president will arrive at St. Cloud Regional Airport in the early afternoon and will tour a final assembly plant for New Flyer electric buses before making remarks. Harris will depart Minnesota in the late afternoon.

The Minnesota GOP released a statement, calling the vice president's visit "more political theater." Republicans say President Biden's recent decision on mining in Minnesota will restrict "substantial portions" of the materials needed for electric vehicle production, and increase reliance on imported resources.

Biden, Harris, and the Cabinet plan to visit over 20 states and host over 30 events to showcase Biden's economic agenda.

Earlier this week, Biden opened his State of the Union address with a celebration of bipartisan achievements and a call for unity, as he faces a divided Congress with a new Republican majority in the House.