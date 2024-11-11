Minnesota marks Veterans Day with events, deals for service members

MINNEAPOLIS — A number of Veterans Day events will take place in Minnesota on Monday. There are also plenty of deals at area businesses to celebrate service members.

Whether you want to attend a ceremony or take the veteran in your life out for coffee or free meal, there are plenty of ways you can say thank you.

The city of Arden Hills is coming together to honor veterans with a ceremony at the Minnesota National Guard Ben Franklin Readiness Center. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. with a ceremony at 10.

Veterans Park in North St. Paul will mark the day with a rifle salute, "Taps" and flag program at 11 a.m.

St. Cloud is hosting its annual Veterans Day parade through downtown at 11 a.m. with a ceremony to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Partners in Peace will host its Armistice Day service at Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis at 7 p.m.

In addition to all of the events, plenty of restaurants also have deals to honor veterans — everything from a free coffee at Caribou to a complimentary pint at Lift Bridge to a free meal at Kendall's Tavern and Chophouse or Margaritaville in the Mall of America. Veterans can also get free admission and parking to the Minnesota Zoo.

Veterans Day was first designated by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 to mark the end of World War 1, with Congress officially recognizing it as a federal holiday in 1926, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It's observed annually on Nov. 11.

Some businesses and services may be closed for the day, including banks and U.S. Postal Service locations.