Are banks open on Veterans Day? Is mail delivered today? Here's what's open and closed.

The Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade kicks off at Washington Monument Saturday The Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade kicks off at Washington Monument Saturday 03:25

Veterans Day, which commemorates Americans who have served in the military, is observed annually on November 11, with the holiday this year falling on a Monday. That may prompt questions about which businesses and services, from banks to USPS mail delivery, may be open or closed today.

Veterans Day was first designated by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 to mark the end of World War 1, with Congress officially recognizing it as a federal holiday in 1926, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Given that the day marks military service, many stores and retailers offer discounts to veterans, such as restaurant chain Bob Evans offering a free dinner to veterans and active duty military, and Starbucks' offer of a free coffee on November 11 to veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Here's what to expect for Veterans Day this year.

Is Veterans Day a federal holiday?

Yes, Veterans Day is one of the nation's 11 federal holidays celebrated each year, from New Year's Day on January 1 to Christmas Day on December 25.

Are banks open on Veterans Day?

Generally banks are closed on Veterans Day because November 11 is a federal holiday also observed by the Federal Reserve.

Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and other major banks will be closed Monday for Veterans Day, although ATMs will remain open.

Is the mail delivered by USPS on Veterans Day?

No. In observance of Veterans Day, U.S. Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and it won't deliver residential or business mail. Post Office Box service will also be closed on Monday, according to the USPS.

Is the stock market open on Veterans Day?

Yes, the stock market will be open on Veterans Day, with the holiday not one that is observed by the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. The next holiday when the stock market will be closed is on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Nov. 28 this year.

However, the bond market will be closed on November 11 for Veterans Day, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the trade group for the bond industry.

Is Costco open on Veterans Day?

Yes, Costco will be open on November 11, as Veterans Day isn't one of the seven holidays for which it shuts all warehouses each year. The retailer's next holiday closure falls on Thanksgiving.

Are stores open on Veterans Day?

Yes, retailers are generally open on Veterans Day, with most operating during their regular business hours. It's always a good idea to check your local retailer's hours ahead of time, however.

Veterans Day deals at retailers, grocery stores and restaurants

As mentioned above, many stores and restaurants offer discounts and deals to veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Businesses typically request that service people show their military identification to receive the discount.

Here are a few discounts and freebies that will be available on Monday.

Bob Evans: A free dinner to U.S. veterans and active-duty military

Food Lion: 10% off groceries for active-duty military personnel and veterans

Publix: A 10% discount on groceries for veterans and active military personnel

Sizzler: Free lunch to any active-duty military service member or veteran until 4 p.m. at all locations, excluding those in Utah, Idaho and Puerto Rico

Starbucks: A free coffee on November 11 to veterans, military service members and military spouses

Target: A 10% discount for military personnel, veterans and their families