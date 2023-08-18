Vendors, attendees are all amped up for Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- We are less than a week away from the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and vendors are getting ready across the fairgrounds.

The gates are quiet now, but in six short days, thousands of fairgoers will make their way inside. And when they do, vendors of all kinds will be waiting.

"It's huge, it's like the highest attendance of any fair in the country. Also, this place is like a city. It's so massive on the inside," said Whitney Fraleigh.

Fraleigh is the manager of Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts. She's been putting in 10-hour days already to get everything in tip-top shape. That includes scrubbing and waxing the trucks before they sell tens of thousands of donuts.

"We've got a dill pickle donut that we are featuring this year. It's actually a savory donut, but it was a huge hit at the Wisconsin State Fair, so we're happy to bring it here as well," said Fraleigh.

RELATED: Minnesota State Fair: Your complete 2023 guide to getting in, getting around, and getting deals

Just like every year, the State Fair will have some new additions. They'll have seven new food vendors and 40 new merchandise vendors.

In order to visit those new and old vendors at a discounted price, fair spokesperson Maria Hayden says it's best to buy tickets early.

"Our best way to save is to get your tickets in advance, whether at a Cub Foods location, other areas in greater Minnesota, our State Fair ticket office, or online," Hayden said.

MNStateFair.org is also where you'll find locations for more than 30 free park-and-ride lots that will shuttle you to the Fair.

"We are thrilled. We are so excited for the fairgrounds to be open in just under a week. It's what we work for all year so we are excited to welcome everyone to the fairgrounds and kick off the Fair," said Hayden.

If the weather does get hot at the fair, they will have a variety of misters located across the fairgrounds this year, along with free water bottle refill stations.

There are a number of air-conditioned buildings as well, including the North End Events Center which has a new "Sweet and Selfie" exhibit this year.