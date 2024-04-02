Valleyfair brings back ValleyScare for fall of 2024

In need of a summer job? Valleyfair is holding hiring event all week

SHAKOPEE, Minn. —After a yearslong hiatus, a Halloween favorite is returning to the Twin Cities.

ValleyScare, which takes over the Valleyfair theme park during fall weekends, is back this year.

The theme park said it would be adding attractions, including three new mazes, three new and revamped scare zones, and some new night rides. There will also be live shows and seasonal drinks.

"You asked for it. And now you've got it. But be careful what you wish for," the park said in its announcement. "The Twin Cities largest Halloween event promises to unlock more of your deepest, darkest, most dreadful fears."

In 2022, the park decided to call off the tradition in favor of its "Tricks and Treats" event, which was a more nostalgic and cozy fall festival geared towards families.

This year's ValleyScare will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays between Sept. 21 and Oct. 26.

Last year, Valleyfair instituted a new chaperone policy for children, which requires all guests ages 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old, after a rise in "unruly and inappropriate behavior."

The park is preparing to enter its 48th season, and is hoping to hire 1,600 new employees to work concessions, entertainment, lifeguard and more.

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 19, 2024