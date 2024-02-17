Valleyfair kicks off summer job hiring event

Valleyfair is hoping to hire ahead of the summer

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair is wasting no time preparing for its 48th season – and is hoping a week-long hiring spree will help net the park 1,600 new employees.

The seasonal workers will operate rides, work concessions, entertainment, lifeguard and more.

Starting Saturday, the park opened a week-long hiring blitz- where it hopes to pull in a sizeable chunk of its' summer staff. During the blitz, candidates can apply and be accepted for a position in the same day.

"Because we have so many people that we need in order to open up this park, we do need that runway of being able to hire this many people," said Melissa Ferlaak of Valleyfair. "It does happen really fast from this time where we are hiring employees and then training for a few months and then opening up on May 12 – It really does happen fast."

Pay starts at $17/hour for seasonal workers. Ferlaak says it's a great job for a student, retiree, or anyone who enjoys being at the park. She says even in a time where finding seasonal workers can be challenging, Valleyfair's benefits help draw in staff.

"Not only is it an extremely fun place to work, but if you're an employee of valley fair, you get to go to any park to free," she said. "There are jobs for if you're more introverted, there are jobs for you, if you're extroverted, there are jobs for you as well."

Candidates can find more information on the Valleyfair website.