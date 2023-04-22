Valleyfair institutes new chaperone policy for children

MINNEAPOLIS -- Valleyfair is implementing new chaperone rules this year which will require all guests ages 15 and younger to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

The park said it is carrying out this policy due to a rise of "unruly and inappropriate behavior" at other major entertainment venues across the country.

The policy applies for any child ages 15 or younger who wants to be admitted to or remain in the park from 4 p.m. until it closes. The chaperone can accompany no more than ten guests under the age of 15. They must enter the park with the children, remain in the park, and be available throughout the day by phone.

A child who is unaccompanied by a chaperone will be ejected, the park said.

"We believe these changes will help ensure that Valleyfair continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come," the website says.

The park opens on May 14 to the general public. Season passholders will get a chance at an exclusive look the day before.

The chaperone policy goes into effect on May 13.