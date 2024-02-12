Super Bowl performer Usher bringing tour to Minnesota this November

Breaking down Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance Breaking down Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance 06:27

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after his star-studded 2024 Super Bowl halftime show performance, Usher announced that he's coming to Minnesota later this year.

On Monday, Usher said Minneapolis is among the cities added to his "Usher: Past Present Future" tour. The stop at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

During the halftime show in Las Vegas, Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris in performances of the singers' top hits.

Minnesota connection during Super Bowl

Usher wore Minnesota-made roller skates in a dance sequence featuring the song "OMG." The skates are a collaboration between Red Wing-based Riedell Shoe Inc. and Usher, who had a hand in the design.

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

The skates, called Flipper's Quadz by Usher, retail for nearly $1,500.

If you missed any part of the halftime show (or just want to rewatch it), there's good news — there are ways to catch the performance now, even after it's over.