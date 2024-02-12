Minnesota company made the roller skates Usher wore during 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

FULL INTERVIEW: Gayle King and Usher FULL INTERVIEW: Gayle King and Usher 22:06

RED WING, Minn. — A Minnesota company says it is behind the roller skates Usher wore during Sunday's 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Held live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, eight-time Grammy winner Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris in performances of the singers' top hits.

In an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Usher said his passion for skating has been part of his preparation for the show. It turned out to be a big part of the show.

Usher and a group of dancers put on roller skates toward the end of the show during a sequence that featured the song "OMG" with will.i.am.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

That's when the Minnesota connection entered the picture, too.

In a social media post on Sunday evening, Riedell Skates — a company based in Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota — posted a picture of the roller skates and said "we did that." The company also has a video, taken in 2022, of Usher in skates made by Riedell.

Riedell Skates and Usher are reportedly collaborating on the new skates, which Usher helped design. The skates, called Flipper's Quadz by Usher, retail for nearly $1,500.

If you missed any part of the halftime show (or just want to rewatch it), there's good news — there are ways to catch the performance now, even after it's over.

