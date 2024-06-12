Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign seeks Twin Cities volunteers

Good Question: What is an “urban heat island”?

MINNEAPOLIS — Extreme heat isn't just dangerous — it can be deadly. That's why scientists need your help this summer.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties are participating in the Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign.

Volunteers will mount heat sensors on their cars, then they'll drive planned routes to collect temperature and humidity data.

The mapping project is planned for the last Saturday in July. Volunteers get a $25 debit card for helping.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 27, 2023.