Upper Red Lake businesses glad ice restrictions have finally lifted

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — Businesses and resorts around Minnesota's lakes are happy about the upcoming cold.

Now that there's enough ice, the Beltrami County sheriff lifted vehicle restrictions on Upper Red Lake Wednesday morning. Those went into effect Dec. 30 after seven different ice rescues within the month.

Usually, this is the busiest time of year for resorts around the lake, but not this year.

"I don't think we've ever had a season like this," said Kevin Waldo, co-owner of West Wind Resort.

Waldo is also a firefighter and helped with the numerous rescues on the lake.

"I did not sleep the night before. During that last rescue when we took 122 people off the lake, I knew that a decision had to be made. And it was a very difficult one knowing the economic impact," said Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs.

"We knew the risks and things that were out there. And we probably weren't super happy to hear the restrictions that were going on, but we definitely understood," Waldo said.

As of Wednesday, the lake is now entirely covered in ice, with more on the way.

"I would classify the current ice conditions that we have as mid-December-ish, not mid-January. I think people (need to) keep that in mind," Riggs said. "We're hoping we don't have to impose any more restrictions."

Riggs said it's important to remember ice is never entirely safe. And it's a good idea to have a plan, safety gear and a backup way to call for help if something goes wrong.

"I think it's going to have a lasting impact for some of us," Waldo said. "I think February will be busier this year just because of the late start. So it'll kind of push everything back. It'll be interesting to see by the end of the year what kind of numbers we have."

Even though he doesn't anticipate additional restrictions, Riggs said some resorts may have their own restrictions in place which are just as important to follow.