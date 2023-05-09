Watch CBS News
U of M regents select Jeff Ettinger as interim president

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota has a new leader.

The Board of Regents on Monday selected former DFL congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger as the interim president.

Jeff Ettinger CBS

Ettinger was CEO of Hormel Foods from 2005 until 2016.

READ MORE: Legislature names new regents to U of M board

He'll serve a one-year term while the university searches for a longer-term replacement.

Former president Joan Gabel left Minnesota to become the chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.  

WCCO Staff
First published on May 9, 2023 / 6:02 AM

