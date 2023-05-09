U of M regents select Jeff Ettinger as interim president

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota has a new leader.

The Board of Regents on Monday selected former DFL congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger as the interim president.

Ettinger was CEO of Hormel Foods from 2005 until 2016.

He'll serve a one-year term while the university searches for a longer-term replacement.

Former president Joan Gabel left Minnesota to become the chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.