Joan Gabel leaving as U of M president to head up University of Pittsburgh

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel is poised to head east, after the University of Pittsburgh announced she would serve as the school's new chancellor.

Gabel would be the 19th overall for the school, and the first woman to hold the position, the university tweeted. She was also the first woman to serve as U of M president.

She will replace Patrick Gallagher, who previously announced that he would step down this summer.

Gabel will be the first woman to lead the University since its founding in 1787.

Gabel sent the following letter to students, faculty and staff following the announcement:

Gabel, a native New Yorker, was the 17th president of the University of Minnesota overall, assuming the role in July 2019. She oversaw operations as the school, like all other schools in the country, navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabel's move comes after much controversy over her holding a board position with Securian Financial. Gabel had agreed to recuse herself from any decisions on contracts between the university and Securian Financial and its affiliates.

The Board of Regents voted during this most recent school year to approve a conflict of interest management plan allowing Gabel to serve as a Securian board member. She later announced her resignation from the directorship.

"This distraction is unfortunate, as my appointment to the Board of Securian would only expand the University's important networks and outreach," said Gabel. "However, out of respect for the institution and to eliminate any further distraction of our work, with a heavy heart, I will be resigning my Securian Financial directorship effective immediately."