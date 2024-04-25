Pro-Palestinian protesters at U of M take list of demands to Board of Regents

MINNEAPOLIS — For the third day, students at the University of Minnesota joined other colleges across the country lifting their voices, asking for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

They marched with a list of demands to the alumni center and gave them to the Board of Regents — the school's top financial decision-makers.

The group is asking for the university to divest from companies such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing and Honeywell, as well as ban them from recruiting on campus. They also are demanding the university divest "militarized Israeli institutions that are currently aiding the ongoing genocide in Gaza" such as Tel Aviv University, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Haifa University and Global E3's Technion.

Hundreds of people have been arrested nationwide as they demand the U.S. take more action against Israel for the war in Gaza. Some universities have canceled in-person classes or graduation ceremonies. Police arrested nine people earlier this week at the University of Minnesota for putting up an encampment on campus.

The protests come as Israel's war against Hamas continues in Gaza, where the Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 34,000 people have been killed, most of them women and children.

The Students for Democratic Society say they will not stop until their voices are heard.

"Our demands are for the University of Minnesota to divest immediately all its investments in Israel immediately. To cut all ties all ties with Israel. All academic, economic ties," Jasper Nordin with SDS. "All amnesty for any students, faculty members, what have you, who were arrested or facing any kind of consequences from protesting, and just no attacks on the student movement."

Some Jewish students say the protests make them feel unsafe on campus. They told WCCO they are hoping for an end to the conflict overseas so everyone can feel safe on campus.