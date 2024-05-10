University of Minnesota Board of Regents hears debate on divesting from Israeli companies

MINNEAPOLIS — The ripple effects from the Israel-Hamas war again hit home in Minnesota, as advocates for an economic boycott of Israel pressed the University of Minnesota Board of Regents to divest the university's endowment from Israeli companies.

The pressure is part of the wide Boycott-Divest-Sanction campaign, or BDS, which seeks to economically punish Israel and support Palestinians.

"I don't believe it's very radical or idealistic or demanding to say it's reprehensible to see our tuition money support arms manufacturers and weapons companies," U of M Senior Jasper Nordin told board members. "To see our tuition money support guns, bullets, bombs, planes and tanks."

Nordin added he was one of nine students arrested for setting up an encampment at the university last month.

"I don't believe that war, violence, apartheid, and turning innocent people into refugees is in line with the University of Minnesota's stated values and mission, and that you don't believe that either," Nordin said.

Another speaker, Donia Abu, said the war has been personally devastating to her family.

"My family members have been killed — not by accident — but by your support for companies complicit in genocide," Abu said. "I know that the new students who will apply to this institution will not attend or contribute to this university if their concerns are not met."

The war, now entering its eighth month, broke out on Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen poured into Israel and killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 250 people hostage. Israel has since invaded parts of Gaza with a large-scale military campaign with the stated goals of defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.

According to the Hamas-run government in Gaza, roughly 36,000 people have been killed; that number does distinguish between fighters and bystanders.

The university's finance department reports the university's endowment is roughly $2 billion, while investments in Israeli companies total a little more than $2 million. Among the holdings in 32 companies, just one — Elbit Systems — is directly tied to Israeli defense, as Elbit develops and manufactures drones. The other companies are from a variety of fields, including communications, medicine, water and artificial intelligence.

Jewish students were also given an opportunity to speak at Friday's meeting, and warned board members of giving into what they called "toxic" and "divisive" rhetoric.

"Forces on campus, in the classroom, and online have been working to erase our voices and our history," Charlie Mahoney, a U of M junior, explained to board members. "This is unacceptable. It's not too late to teach the Minnesota community that peace is possible, that Zionism isn't a dirty word, that investing in Israelis and Palestinians can be more potent than divesting."

A spokesman for the university said there is no timetable for when or even if the board of regents will take action related to the investments.