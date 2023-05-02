Legislature names new regents to U of M board

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state legislature named four regents to the University of Minnesota Monday.

The Board of Regents governs the state's largest college system.

Mary Turner, the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, Robyn Gulle, a West St. Paul city councilmember, and Penny Wheeler, former CEO of Allina Health, were all selected.

Tadd Johnson was re-elected. Johnson is the first Native American regent to serve.

This change in leadership comes alongside another transition of power, as the school searches for an interim president. The U of M is also facing lower enrollment and a battle over its health care facilities.

The revamped Board of Regents meets for the first time Thursday.

Each regent serves a six-year term.