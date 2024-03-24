U of M implements "reduced operations" during Sunday's spring snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is "implementing reduced operations" Sunday amid a spring snowstorm expected to drop multiple inches on the Twin Cities.

The university said only "essential employees" should report to campus from 6 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through Tuesday. A system moving through could leave between 6 and 10 inches of snow on the ground in the metro. Warmer air will eventually move north, turning the snow to rain in some areas on Monday, though it's unclear if it will push far enough to affect the Twin Cities' precipitation.

The U said courses that began after 8 a.m. Monday will still go on.

