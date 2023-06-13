2 charged with murder in drive-by shooting in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Cham Obang Oman, 28, and Manamany Omot Abella, 23, have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a drive-by shooting in Austin, Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, on the evening of June 9, Mower County Dispatch received a report about a car accident on Fourth Street Northwest in Austin. After arriving on scene, police determined the car crash was a result of a shooting.

One man was killed during the shooting, suffering numerous gunshots. There were two other victims in the car at the time of the shooting. Another man was shot in his arm, and a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The two victims were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin, and later transferred to Rochester.

According to one of the victims, there were two other victims in the car at the time of the shooting but they had yet to be located. He also said that he had no idea who did this to them and did not see the car.

In the criminal complain, the female victim reported to police that they were following Oman and Abella in Oman's 2020 Dodge Durango to pick something up when the suspects pulled up next to their car and began shooting.

Despite the victim's attempts to regain control of the car after the shooting, she was unsuccessful and the car crashed into a house.

A fourth victim witnessed the shooting while traveling northbound on Fourth Street Northwest near the 500 block on a motorcycle. Concerned, the victim followed the Durango as it fled the crime scene when Oman and Abella fired shots at him as they entered the 1000 block of Fifth Street Northwest.

Both Oman and Abella made their first court appearance on Monday, and will return for their initial appearance on June 26.