Two shipwrecks from 1914 found in depths of Lake Superior

SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. -- A dramatic discovery has been made in the depths of Lake Superior.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society just released underwater footage that shows two ships that sank all the way back in 1914 off the Upper Peninsula: the C.F. Curtis and the Selden E. Marvin.

Twenty-eight people lost their lives during that November storm more than 100 years ago.

Crews are still on the hunt for a third lumber-hauling ship, the Annie M. Peterson, that sank along with the other two.

