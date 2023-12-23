Man dies after falling through ice while fishing in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A man died after falling through the ice in northern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said they received a report early Saturday that a man hadn't come home from a fishing trip. He had left his residence on West Toad Lake Drive that afternoon, and drove an ATV to his fish house on Big Toad Lake.

After he didn't return for several hours, the man's wife asked for help from his brother, who found a crack in the ice on the lake.

The man was found around 3:22 a.m. near his ATV, which was upside down and roughly 4 to 5 feet underwater. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The man has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.