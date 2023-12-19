Plane breaks through ice after landing on Upper Red Lake

Plane falls in ice crack while taxiing on Upper Red Lake

Plane falls in ice crack while taxiing on Upper Red Lake

Plane falls in ice crack while taxiing on Upper Red Lake

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A plane broke through the ice after landing on Upper Red Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The plane, a Cessna 172 Sky Hawk, departed from Grand Rapids and flew to Upper Red Lake for a day of ice fishing.

The pilot flew over the lake and thought he identified a safe landing area but had difficulty slowing down due to the absence of snow, according to the office.

The plane subsequently slid into an area of thin ice. Then, the nose broke through into open water.

MORE NEWS: Dozens stranded after ice breaks on Upper Red Lake

Both people in the plane were not hurt and were able to exit, but they got wet from their waists down.

PRESS RELEASE PLANE LANDS ON ICE, BREAKS THROUGH December 19, 2023 Upper Red Lake, Beltrami County, MN – A Cessna... Posted by Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A nearby resort gave them dry clothing.

Between one and two inches of ice was reported where the plane broke through.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: 200 anglers rescued after large ice chunk breaks free on Upper Red Lake

Arrangements have been made to remove the plane from the lake.