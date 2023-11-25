Two children, one adult taken to the hospital after a fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two children and one adult have been taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Minneapolis.

The fire department responded to an apartment building at 27th and Stevens Ave. S just after 10:30 P.M. where they found a fire on the second floor.

Crews immediately set to work to extinguish the flames and managed to put out the fire just after 11 P.M.

There is no word on the condition of the three people taken to the hospital.