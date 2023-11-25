Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Two children, one adult taken to the hospital after a fire in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for Nov. 25th 2023
WCCO-TV News Digital Headlines for Nov. 25th 2023 01:21

MINNEAPOLIS — Two children and one adult have been taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Minneapolis.

The fire department responded to an apartment building at 27th and Stevens Ave. S just after 10:30 P.M. where they found a fire on the second floor. 

Crews immediately set to work to extinguish the flames and managed to put out the fire just after 11 P.M. 

There is no word on the condition of the three people taken to the hospital. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 11:22 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.