Two arrested after carjacking lead to police chase

Two arrested after a carjacking lead to a chase

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are in custody after a stolen car resulted in a police chase in Minneapolis overnight Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m. a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office received information about a stolen car in Minneapolis. The car had been taken during a strong-arm carjacking a day prior in Minneapolis.

While the deputy was working to retrieve the car, a sergeant with the sheriff's office spotted it and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car fled prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit eventually ended near the 1800 block of Stevens Avenue. An adult man and adult woman were taken into custody. There was no injuries during the incident.