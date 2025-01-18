Watch CBS News
Crime

Two arrested after carjacking lead to police chase

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Two arrested after a carjacking lead to a chase
Two arrested after a carjacking lead to a chase 00:26

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are in custody after a stolen car resulted in a police chase in Minneapolis overnight Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m. a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office received information about a stolen car in Minneapolis. The car had been taken during a strong-arm carjacking a day prior in Minneapolis. 

6p-vo-mpls-carjacking-chase-wcco6wj5.jpg
WCCO

While the deputy was working to retrieve the car, a sergeant with the sheriff's office spotted it and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car fled prompting a pursuit. 

The pursuit eventually ended near the 1800 block of Stevens Avenue. An adult man and adult woman were taken into custody. There was no injuries during the incident. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.