Twins, Vikings, Gophers all set to dazzle Minnesota sports fans with big games this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota sports fans have a big weekend ahead. On Saturday, the Gophers are hosting Michigan for the Little Brown Jug. The Vikings have the Super Bowl champion Chiefs coming to town on Sunday. And there will be viewing parties at Target Field for the Twins ALDS games at Houston on both Saturday and Sunday.

Not to be outdone, the Loons will be playing in St. Paul and they, too, are close to clinching a playoff berth.

"Going to the tailgate tomorrow at the Gopher game and it's all real fun," Carol Cutshall said.

Cutshall admitted she has a bit of a sports dilemma. She's a Gopher fan, but she also wants to watch the Twins playoff game on Saturday. For her, it's a good problem to have. She can wear her maroon and gold while waving her Homer Hanky.

"I tried to get them for all my neighbors too, but they had a 20-people limit," said Cutshall. "We have 1987 ones, so we are keeping the tradition."

Unlike the Gophers and Vikings, the Twins are the only team not in town this weekend. But they're estimating about 6,000 fans will be at Target Field tomorrow to watch the Twins play the Astros on the big screens.

"It's really going to be a wonderful weekend for downtown, putting us in the spotlight in a positive way," Steve Cramer, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said.

Even if some of our teams come up short, Cramer believes Minneapolis will get a win.

"When we have people coming in that aren't normally here for a weekend, it definitely gives our hospitality industry, hotels and restaurants, a big boost. We see that every time and you can just feel it in downtown too," said Cramer.

Michigan Wolverines and Kansas City Chiefs fans travel well. Specifically for Vikings home games in September, Minneapolis hotels had 37% more rooms occupied on weekends versus non-game weekends. And if Taylor Swift happens to show up to watch Travis Kelce, there won't be any "Bad Blood."

"If she comes back, and she said she had a great time in Minneapolis, we are going to welcome her with open arms," Cramer said.

If you are interested in the Twins playoff viewing parties at Target Field on Saturday and Sunday, you can check out their website here.