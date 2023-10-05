Minnesota Twins take historical victory to the border

MINNEAPOLIS — A sea of red homer hankies lit up the stands Wednesday night at Target Field as the Twins looked to conclude the American League Wild Card round with their first postseason series win since 2002.

"Light up your phones," demanded the Jumbotron accompanied by several deep bass drops playing on repeat as Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran briskly struts out of the center field bullpen to take the mound. Cell phone lights and loud Reggaeton music pumped up fans from Target Field to all corners of Twins territory.

This is the set up for one of the greatest conclusions in Twins postseason history

Fast-forwarding to the final pitch, the count is full. Jhoan Duran shakes his head at Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers as if to read each others' minds. A cheery yet quiet roar echoes across the cool crisp October night. Duran winds up, releases, and before you could even say "Twins win!" — the 101 mph four-seam fastball crash lands, causing Daulton Varsho to chase. Suddenly a balled celebratory fist clenches and Jhoan Duran smiles. Twincredible! Next stop, Houston.

The Twins owned the the Houston Astros in the 2023 regular season

Some people prefer to let the statistics predict the future. If that's the case for the Twins vs. Astros best of five ALDS statistics say the Twins should come away victorious. The Twins beat the Astro four out of the six times they faced them in 2023. That's a 66.7% winning percentage.

When does the first game in the Twins Vs. Astros ALDS matchup start?

The Twins will take on the Astros this Saturday, Oct. 7 in Houston. Although the Astros will have homefield advantage the Twins still have a good chance to make a stand at Minute Maid Park as long as our starters stay healthy.

