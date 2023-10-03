Twins' Royce Lewis named AL Rookie of the Month for September

MINNEAPOLIS — With the Minnesota Twins starting the postseason Tuesday, Royce Lewis will hardly have time to stop and appreciate his latest honor.

Lewis, 24, was named the American League Rookie of the Month for September. Over the last month of the season, he hit .313 with six home runs and 23 RBI.

Well he was pretty GRAND this month 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9xTjyD04Mv — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 3, 2023

Lewis is on the playoff roster for the Twins after missing the last few games due to injury. It's unclear whether he'll be playing designated hitter, where he spent some time at the end of the season, or third base, his usual position.

The Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the AL Wild Card Series Tuesday afternoon. They'll be seeking to break an 18-game postseason losing streak that dates back to 2004.