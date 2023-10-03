The last time the Twins won a playoff game...

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins fans probably don't need another reminder that it's been nearly 19 years since they won their last playoff game.

But here's one anyway! In fact, WCCO has compiled a few reminders in the form of factoids about the last time the Twins won in the postseason. That was Oct. 5, 2004, by the way. The Twins topped the New York Yankees 2-0 in the first game of the American League Divisional Series. Johan Santana was the starting pitcher for the Twins and Mike Mussina was on the mound for the Yankees. Jacque Jones hit the game's lone home run.

Since that game, the Twins have lost 18 straight playoff matchups — 13 of them to the Yankees.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 5: (L-R) Centerfielder Torii Hunter #48 is congratualted by teammates Johan Santana #57 and Michael Cuddyer #5 of the Minnesota Twins after throwing out Jorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees at the plate in the 2nd inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on October 5, 2004 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Getty Images

Outside of the world of baseball, here's what was going on.

The No. 1 movie was Dreamworks' "Shark Tale," which critic Roger Ebert gave two stars. Ebert said the film, which had a star-studded cast including Will Smith, Robert De Niro, Jack Black and others, "never comes together into a convincing enterprise."

"Goodies" by Ciara feat. Petey Pablo was the No. 1 song. The chorus of "Goodies" goes thusly: "If you're lookin' for the goodies, keep on lookin', 'cause they stay in the jar." Perhaps a Twins player should bring this one back as a walk-up song.

Nelly's "Suit" was the top album for the week. It featured hits such as "My Place" and "Over and Over," which featured Tim McGraw.

Readers were devouring "Trace" by Patricia Cornwell. The New York Times hailed it as a return to form for Cornwell after her Kay Scarpetta series, of which "Trace" is a part, had gone off the rails for a few books.

CBS' "CSI" was the No. 1 show on television in October 2004, followed by "American Idol."

In the world of politics, Republican Tim Pawlenty was Minnesota's governor. The state has not elected a Republican governor since he left office.

The Twins will seek to break their two-decade drought against the Toronto Blue Jays. The first game of the AL Wild Card Series is Tuesday afternoon.