Twins take on Blue Jays in AL Wild Card Series: Everything you need to know

What do Twins have planned for fans at first playoff game?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will seek to end the longest postseason losing streak in pro sports as they start their Wild Card Series against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the first-round matchup.

WCCO

When is first pitch?

Tuesday's game is set to start at 3:38 p.m. at Target Field. Gates open at 1:30 p.m.

Who are the starting pitchers?

For the Twins, Pablo López will start on the mound. López had a 3.66 ERA this season and was named an All-Star.

Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto. He put up a stellar 3.16 ERA and was also named an All-Star.

What's the forecast?

WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it should be around 85 degrees at first pitch. Some showers might pop up around dinner time, but the game should stay mostly dry.

Any special festivities?

The Twins will give out Homer Hankies to every fan who attends. Tom Kelly, the manager who led the Twins to two World Series wins, will throw out the first pitch to legendary Twins player Kent Hrbek.

Because this is an international matchup, both the American and Canadian national anthems will be sung by 15-year-old Twin Cities native Genet Gessert. Both nation's flags will also be raised before the game.

When is game two?

The second game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:38 p.m.

A third game, if necessary, will take place Thursday at a time to be determined later.

When is the last time the Twins won a playoff game?

The Twins haven't won a postseason matchup since they beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Oct. 5, 2004. That was nearly 19 years ago. They've lost 18 straight postseason games since then, 13 of them to the Yankees.