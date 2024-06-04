Twins reinstate Royce Lewis after 58 missed games

How the Minnesota Twins grounds crew handles rain at Target Field

How the Minnesota Twins grounds crew handles rain at Target Field

How the Minnesota Twins grounds crew handles rain at Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the Minnesota Twins' young stars is set to return to the lineup Tuesday after missing 58 games with an injury.

Royce Lewis suffered a severe quad strain in the first game of the season and hasn't played since. Before leaving the game, Lewis hit the team's first home run of the season and logged another hit. He has been on rehab assignment with the St. Paul Saints, where he went 4 for 23 with a double, a walk and eight strikeouts in six games.

The Twins announced Lewis' reinstatement ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Yankees in New York.

The team optioned Edouard Julien to make room for Lewis. Julien is batting .207 on the season with seven home runs.

Jose Miranda, who has been filling in for Lewis at third base, is hitting .280 on the season with six homers.

This was the fifth time Lewis has been put on the IL in just over two seasons as a big leaguer, which includes two torn ACLs in his right knee, an oblique injury and a hamstring injury.

Lewis, whom the Twins drafted first overall in 2017, hit .309 with 15 home runs, including five grand slams, and 52 RBIs in just 58 games last season. He hit four homers in six postseason games for the AL Central champion Twins in 2023.