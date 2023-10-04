NEXT Weather: Seasonable highs return Wednesday

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Seasonable temperatures will take over on Wednesday, and it's going to get even cooler later this week.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 66. Northern Minnesota will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

A spotty, isolated shower is possible, but most of the day should be completely dry.

A fast-moving system will pull through overnight, bringing some light showers into Thursday morning. Aside from that, Thursday should also be mostly dry, with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday brings a better chance for rain and even colder air. Highs won't get above the lower 50s.

Temperatures will be similar on Saturday, and Sunday will be slightly warmer, topping out near 60.

