Twins fans rejoice at end of 19-year playoff loss streak: "There's something in the air"

Twins fans celebrate first victorious playoff game in 19 years

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins won their first playoff game in nearly two decades Tuesday.

It was the kind of game fans dream of.

"I love this team. I love everybody," Richard Mfon of Minneapolis said.

A post-season win at home.

"This is awesome, couldn't get any better," Steve Rakieten of Wayzata said.

The atmosphere inside Target Field was absolutely electric, said Kasey Stephens-Conklin of St. Louis Park.

"Everything was awesome, energy was high everything was great," he said.

The Homer Hankies got a workout, especially after Royce Lewis hit a homer — and then another.

"This game, I cried twice. Both times when Royce Lewis hit a home run," Isaac Adams of Eagan said.

For father and son Azael and Josh Ramirez, tickets were a birthday gift.

"I had to do something special for him," Josh Ramirez said.

They're optimistic about the series.

"We're gonna do it, remember this, we're gonna do it," Azael Ramirez said.

And after a game like that, why not?

"There's something about being 84 degrees in October that we're gonna start something new and incredible," Tim Sheridan of Minneapolis said.

We believe.

"There's something in the air, there's something in the air, it's game time!" Mfon said.