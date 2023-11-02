Twins exercise club options for Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins exercised team options for veterans Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco.

Do-Hyoung Park, who covers the Twins for MLB.com, reports Kepler's option is worth $10 million, while Polanco's is $10.5 million.

Kepler, 30, hit .260 last season and led the team with 24 home runs, 66 runs batted in and 72 runs scored.

Polanco, 30, hit .255 last season. He only played in 80 games due to a few injuries that kept him out of the lineup at different points.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 13: Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins runs after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs on May 13, 2023 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

Polanco has hit 112 home runs in his career, the most by a switch hitter in team history, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

The #MNTwins announced today that they have exercised 2024 club options on outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco through the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/2aTb8tzEzM — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) November 3, 2023

The club options still do not guarantee that both players will be in a Twins uniform for the upcoming season.

Although they are under contract, the team could still make a trade with either player.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 19: Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

Hayes also reports the Twins have received interest in Kepler in the past and will likely receive interest in Polanco, too.

2024 is the final year of Kepler's contract, while the team has another club option for Polanco in 2025.

The Twins are expected to extend a qualifying offer to pitcher Sonny Gray worth $20.325 million ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. deadline.