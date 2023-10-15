"This season was different": Minnesota Twins send thank you note to fans after 2023 season

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins ballclub is thanking fans after a memorable 2023 season.

Minnesota snapped a 19-year postseason losing streak and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. Last week, the team was ultimately beaten by the Houston Astros 3-1 in the American League Division Series.

Minnesota shared the thank you note to fans on Sunday.

"This season was different. It started with a promise. And a lot of chatter. Trades were made. Trades were questioned. Stars emerged. Vests were worn. Backwards. We clinched," the note said in part.

The Twins had the second-best starting pitching ERA in baseball, a strength they've tried for years to build and had to sacrifice several top prospects for in various trades.

The Twins set a major league record with 1,654 strikeouts this year and whiffed 14 times in Game 4 after doing the same in Game 3.