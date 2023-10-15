Watch CBS News
"This season was different": Minnesota Twins send thank you note to fans after 2023 season

By Cole Premo, The Associated Press

Twins reflect on postseason coming to end
Twins reflect on postseason coming to end 01:40

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins ballclub is thanking fans after a memorable 2023 season.

Minnesota snapped a 19-year postseason losing streak and advanced in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. Last week, the team was ultimately beaten by the Houston Astros 3-1 in the American League Division Series.

Minnesota shared the thank you note to fans on Sunday. 

"This season was different. It started with a promise. And a lot of chatter. Trades were made. Trades were questioned. Stars emerged. Vests were worn. Backwards. We clinched," the note said in part. 

Buxton has arthroscopic knee surgery, with mutual goal of returning him to CF

The Twins had the second-best starting pitching ERA in baseball, a strength they've tried for years to build and had to sacrifice several top prospects for in various trades. 

The Twins set a major league record with 1,654 strikeouts this year and whiffed 14 times in Game 4 after doing the same in Game 3.

First published on October 15, 2023 / 12:47 PM

