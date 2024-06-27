Pride weekend, Olympic team trials to close some downtown Minneapolis streets

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis will be filled to the brim this weekend from the one-two punch of Twin Cities Pride and the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials. And as expected, you'll want to plan ahead due to several road closures.

On Sunday, three Pride events will lead to detours. The Rainbow Run 5K will close the Plymouth Street Bridge from Main Street to Hennepin Avenue from 9 a.m. until about noon.

The Rainbow Dash will close between Hennepin Avenue to Spruce Street, and the Pride Parade will shut down Hennepin Avenue between Spruce and Third Street.

From Thursday to Monday, Olympic team trials events will close down First Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets in front of Target Center.

City officials are urging visitors to take Metro Transit trains and buses to avoid any parking and traffic issues.

Since Twin Cities Pride began in 1972, it has grown into one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country. This year, organizers estimate about 600,000 people will attend festivities.

The Olympic trials are bringing more than 6,000 athletes to downtown, plus tens of thousands of fans.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is June 26, 2024.