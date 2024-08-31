Twin Cities musician seriously injured when tree falls during storm clean up

HUDSON — A Twin Cities musician is recovering, after he was crushed by a tree while cleaning up from this week's storm damage.

Zach Beinlich said he was helping his parents clean up storm debris Tuesday in Hudson, Wis., when a tree gave way.

"One branch got moved and the whole big section of the branch fell right on top of me," said Beinlich. "In that moment I was like 'oh this could be it."

Beinlich's parents, Kurt and Lynette Beinlich, were somehow able to free their son.

"They saw it happen and then immediately jumped in to try to get this thing off me," said Beinlich. "I don't know how they did it. We've gotten back to look at the tree and my dad thinks it's over a thousand pounds."

Beinlich was rushed to Regions hospital.

"When I got out from the tree, I heard so many things crack that I thought maybe I was paralyzed from the neck down," he said.

Beinlich is home now, after only one night in the hospital, but not without several serious injuries: A broken clavicle and five broken ribs, with one of his ribs cutting his lung.

Beinlich wont be able to do anything for the next two weeks, with six to eight weeks before he can play guitar again.

Despite all that, he was able to take a moment for his fantasy football draft while in the ambulance to the hospital.

"I was like I'm on the clock right now and I know I'm in pain, but I don't want the other guys in the league to have to wait for me to make their pick," said Beinlich.

A moment of levity during a dire situation, as Beinlich recovers with a renewed sense of purpose.

"Means that I've got some stuff still to do here in this Earth and just grateful for every breath that I take," said Beinlich.