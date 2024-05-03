Twin Cities could see "quite a few" mosquitos this spring thanks to April rain

How bad will Minnesota’s mosquito season be?

MINNEAPOLIS — The April rain could be bringing more than May flowers this year, as the Metropolitan Mosquito Council says we'll likely see "quite a few" of the pesky bugs as spring continues.

Though it originally seemed as if the dry winter would lead to fewer mosquito eggs hatching, the 4 inches of rain in April quickly made up the difference. Typically, the Twin Cities picks up 2.91 inches of rain in April.

Experts say that mosquitos won't be "quite as abundant," but the wooded parts of the metro area — especially parts with shallow ponds and swamplands — could see lots of mosquitos.

With the additional rain coming next week, more eggs will likely hatch, explained the Metropolitan Mosquito Council.

Studies have shown the following can attract mosquitoes:

Beer

Specific blood types

Pregnancy

Sweating

The best way to keep them away is to use bug spray with DEET in it.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Council also added that biting gnat larvae will be emerging from rivers and streams soon.