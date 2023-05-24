Biting gnats are back: Here's how to fend them off

Thanks to recent flooding, biting gnats are back in the south metro

JORDAN, Minn. -- It's not just ticks and mosquitos bothering us this spring. Black flies, also known as biting gnats, are out in droves thanks to recent rainfall and flooding.

Record snowfall increased the population, especially in the south metro.

In response, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which monitors their population across seven counties, is out setting out CO2 traps.

That's because gnats swarm around our heads because they're attracted to the CO2 humans breathe out. After they bite, they lay their eggs in moving water.

The MMCD can treat high activity areas by putting a liquid BTI - a naturally occurring soil bacteria - in streams and rivers.

"We've done a lot of treatments in streams but we're kind of at the mercy of what the river does now," said MMCD Regional Operations Manager Casey Herrmann.

You can fend gnats off by wearing light colored clothing, covering exposed skin, or using repellents. Unlike mosquitos, they bite during the day.

Herrmann encourages residents to report mosquito, black fly, and tick activity.