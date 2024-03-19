Twin Cities Marathon Weekend to include half-marathon in 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A new event will be offered during this year's Twin Cities Marathon Weekend, race organizers announced Tuesday.

Up to 200 runners will participate in the event's first half marathon on Oct. 6. The TC Half Marathon for More is the first race addition in more than a decade, according to Twin Cities in Motion.

Runners who register for the half marathon will have the option of fundraising $365 for the nonprofit TCM, or they can make a $365 tax-deductible donation to TCM. Registration is $135, either way.

"There has been interest in a half marathon distance on marathon weekend for years, so we're excited to have a way to finally make that happen," TCM President Dean Orton said. "The half marathon is one of the most popular race distances, so we are excited to pair a very limited and exclusive experience with the opportunity for runners to make a positive impact on the community."

The half-marathon is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Nokomis. The run will end at the Capitol in St. Paul.

Registration for the half-marathon opens April 2 to the general public. Registration for other races during the marathon weekend is already open.

Other running events during the weekend include the TC 5K, TC 10K, the TC 10 Mile and the TC Marathon.

Last year's marathon was canceled just hours before it was supposed to begin due to record-breaking heat. It was only the second time in the marathon's 40-year history that organizers had to cancel the event.

Organizers expect more than 28,000 registrants for the weekend.