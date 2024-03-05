Registration now open for 2024 Twin Cities Marathon Weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Registration for this fall's Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend is now open, organizers announced Tuesday.

The popular event, scheduled for Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, will feature a weekend of running capped by the marathon from downtown Minneapolis to the Capitol in St. Paul.

Other running events include the TC 5K, TC 10K and the TC 10 Mile. The 10-mile race and marathon are both scheduled for Sunday at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively.

Last year's marathon was canceled just hours before it was supposed to begin due to record-breaking heat. Organizers later offered full refunds. It was only the second time in the marathon's 40-year history that organizers had to cancel the event.

Dean Orton is president of Twin Cities in Motion, which organizes the races, and says organizers were "eager" to open registration and begin build-up for the marathon.

"The marathon already has more than 3,300 entrants thanks to runners from last year's heat-cancelled events signing up during a special entry window last fall," Orton said. "We can already see there's lots of excitement for this year's marathon weekend and anticipate serving the community at sold-out levels for both Saturday & Sunday."

RELATED: Twin Cities Marathon cancellation had different impacts on neighboring businesses

Registration is also open for the TC Loony and TC Ultra Loony Challenges, which mean runners would participate in Saturday's 5K or 10K before one of Sunday's longer races.

Organizers expect more than 28,000 registrants for the weekend, including 8,000 runners for the marathon and more than 12,000 for the 10-mile race. Runners can register on the Twin Cites in Motion website.