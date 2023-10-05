Twin Cities In Motion: No decision on credit for marathon, 10-mile runners

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Despite promising an answer by end-of-day Thursday, Twin Cities In Motion says it does not have a final decision regarding how to credit runners for Sunday's canceled races.

TCM now says it will provide a progress update by Friday, Oct. 20, as the organization works through its event cancellation coverage process with its insurer.

The organization canceled the annual Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile run just hours before it was supposed to begin.

The decision came as the metro reached a record high of 92 degrees on Sunday. Normal temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-60s.

Those who paid for event photography or iTab metal inserts will be refunded, not including any transaction fees.

"Nothing can fully replace the experience of a great, safe race. We hope our effort to secure cancellation solutions confirms our commitment and respect for you, our runners," TCM said.

Runners can pick up their medals starting Monday at the TCM office in St. Paul. Pick-up is available during business hours Monday through Friday until Oct. 27.

Participants who live outside of the 11-county Twin Cities area and St. Croix County, Wisconsin, are able to have their medals mailed to them. A form will be sent to those runners by Tuesday.

Remaining gear check bags from 10-mile participants are also available for pick-up through Oct. 27.

The only other time the marathon didn't happen was in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2007, the event happened during a record high for the race of 82 degrees.