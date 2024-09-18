Organized groups of burglars planned string of home break-ins in west metro, police say

ORONO, Minn. — Orono police are warning people in the west metro about a string of burglaries in the area.

They believe one or more organized groups are watching homes carefully before committing the burglaries.

In a crime alert sent out this week, officials said they responded to multiple burglaries in the area, including in the nearby city of Medina.

Medina police say three homes were burglarized between Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 in the southern corners of the city.

In all three cases, police say burglars stole jewelry out of master bedrooms, getting inside by breaking windows on the rear of homes.

Ryan Kingstedt lives in Medina and says the burglaries are the talk of the neighborhood. He says homes just west of his were hit.

"Even though they had alarm systems, alarms went off, it didn't seem to do much to deter them. They were in and out pretty fast," said Kingstedt.

While none of the burglaries occurred in Orono, the chief says his letter primarily serves as a warning to residents to keep an eye out.

"It's just a good reminder to make sure our doors are locked, our cars in the garage and locked, and probably start setting an alarm in the evenings so we have a little bit more peace of mind," said Kingstedt.

Orono police say they are working with other law enforcement partners to identify suspects.

This latest crime alert comes seven months after break-ins at affluent homes in Edina. The Orono police chief says they're still investigating if that's connected.

Here are some tips from Orono police to protect your home:

Install security alarms and lights outside your home

Leave lights on inside your home to make it appear you're there

Lock doors and windows

Police say you can also be added to the Orono Police House/Vacation check form, where officers can check your residence if you leave for an extended period.